Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MU traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.29. 13,774,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,998,132. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 66.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 62.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 830,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,954,000 after buying an additional 320,295 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1,728.9% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.