Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 1.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.25 and last traded at $129.17. 3,447,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,595,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

