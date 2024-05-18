Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $454.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $420.21. 15,352,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,311,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $430.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.05 and a 200-day moving average of $395.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Microsoft by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

