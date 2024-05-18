Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

