Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $138.50

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $129.50 to $138.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.18.

NYSE MAA opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average of $129.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after acquiring an additional 697,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

