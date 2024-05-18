MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Position Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,590 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MillerKnoll worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLKN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 929,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

