Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

AVO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a PE ratio of 160.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,657,908.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 31,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $349,581.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,466,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,778,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $2,735,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916,983 shares in the company, valued at $93,657,908.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 526,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.