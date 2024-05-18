Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Gap Down to $14.18

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.80. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 177,470 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on MITK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $610.15 million, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 433,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

