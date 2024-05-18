Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,383 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $317.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.15. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $325.11.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

