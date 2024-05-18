Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,041,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,359,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 430,546 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $207.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.08.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,563 shares of company stock valued at $104,873,137. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

