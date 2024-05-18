Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.94 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $179.72 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average of $205.64.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,264,132.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $540,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,703,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $1,425,610.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,245 shares in the company, valued at $56,264,132.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,715 shares of company stock worth $58,679,663 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

