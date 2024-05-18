Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.25 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

