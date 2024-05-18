Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.34 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $17,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,402 shares of company stock valued at $735,976 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $167.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

