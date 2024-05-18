Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.01 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $183.51 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.88.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

