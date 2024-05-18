Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 157,171 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,171 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Vertiv worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VRT opened at $96.81 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

