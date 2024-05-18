Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Palantir Technologies worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
PLTR stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.
In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 703,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock valued at $415,665,719. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
