Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $52.72 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

