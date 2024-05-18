Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 76,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

