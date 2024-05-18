Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $136.07 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Monero has a market cap of $2.51 billion and $35.94 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $136.07 or 0.00203364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,909.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.10 or 0.00711560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00125533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00070692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00098722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,438,254 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

