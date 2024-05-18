Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $142.94 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276,053 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $142,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.02. 4,534,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $196.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.52 and its 200-day moving average is $165.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.