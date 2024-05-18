Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 229,445 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 229,445 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $112,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TJX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

