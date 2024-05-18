Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 478,099 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 478,099 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $260,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.59.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. 29,330,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

