Moonbeam Achieves Market Capitalization of $232.70 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $232.70 million and $3.69 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00055750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,119,192,958 coins and its circulating supply is 863,709,758 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.