Morgan Stanley Boosts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $40.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONON. TD Cowen raised their price target on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of ONON opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. ON has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities research analysts predict that ON will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

