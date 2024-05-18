National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million.
View Our Latest Report on Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CCA opened at C$56.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$72.56.
Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.