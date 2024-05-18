National Bankshares Boosts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$27.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$22.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.4566624 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Torex Gold Resources

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. Insiders purchased 6,491 shares of company stock valued at $69,576 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Featured Stories

