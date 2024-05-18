Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,174 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,203,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalal Street LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Report on CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE CEIX traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $90.69. 354,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,538. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.