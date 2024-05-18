Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 31,467 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Vista Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of Vista Energy worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vista Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Citigroup downgraded Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VIST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.49. 332,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,318. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.93. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.