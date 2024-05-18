Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 26,448 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 451,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

