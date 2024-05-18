Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 3,093 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,212,000 after buying an additional 463,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,980,000 after buying an additional 283,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.93. 1,332,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,008. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

