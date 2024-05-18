Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 7,036 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.76. 35,803,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,883,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.42. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $329.56 and a one year high of $454.69.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

