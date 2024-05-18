Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.94. 2,340,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,152. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

