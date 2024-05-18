Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,604 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Consolidated Water worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWCO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 194.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.37. 107,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

