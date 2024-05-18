Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.20. 677,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,744. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.