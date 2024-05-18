Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,120,000 after purchasing an additional 114,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ANET traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.89. 1,752,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.53. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,018 shares of company stock worth $112,232,499. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

