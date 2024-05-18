Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Coterra Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 60.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after buying an additional 729,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,803,000 after purchasing an additional 720,464 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 544,768 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CTRA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.19. 4,385,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

View Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.