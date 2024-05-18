Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Walmart by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.65. 29,330,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.