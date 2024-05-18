Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 11,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.39. 374,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,393. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

