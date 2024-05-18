Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Li Auto Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.10. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

