Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,871 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 556,501 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 678.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 429,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,790,000 after purchasing an additional 264,650 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $167.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

