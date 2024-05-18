Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 568 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $445.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,428. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.01 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

