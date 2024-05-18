Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.38.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,554. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,113. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

