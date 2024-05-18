Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. 1,191,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

