Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 365,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CubeSmart by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,067,000 after acquiring an additional 965,006 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,894. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

