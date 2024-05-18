Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 10,230 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.39. 1,709,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.