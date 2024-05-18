Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 237 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. AAON comprises about 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AAON by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after acquiring an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AAON by 49.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AAON by 45.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $74.88. 648,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,739. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,096 shares of company stock worth $4,653,268. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.