Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 89,312 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 89,312 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 55,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,648,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.