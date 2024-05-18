Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $318,000 Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RadNet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of RadNet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.45. 303,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.50 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDNT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

