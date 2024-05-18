Needham & Company LLC Cuts Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target to $2.50

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PXLW

Pixelworks Stock Down 8.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.82. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pixelworks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.