Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $320.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.11.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $288.81. 895,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,309. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after purchasing an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after acquiring an additional 145,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

